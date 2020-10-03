Why Sancho didn’t leave for Man Utd, by Dortmund

Our Reporter

Jadon Sancho could have secured a move to Manchester United had certain conditions been met with Dortmund insisting that the “door closed” and that a transfer is now not possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has been chasing the signing of the 20-year-old all summer, with Sancho their No.1 target as they look to add to their squad before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Dortmund imposed a deadline of August 10 for any deal to be completed, however, with United having not met their €120 million (£108m/$142m) asking price.

And the Bundesliga side has been adamant that one of their star names would not be leaving the club, with sporting director Michael Zorc admitting while there was an agreement that Sancho could leave if certain stipulations had been met, the deadline has now passed.

He told Sky in Germany: “We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door closed.”

On his absence from the squad to face Freiburg with goalkeeper Roman Burki also missing out, Zorc added: “It did not work out for today, both are not ready to play.”

It’s unclear if Dortmund’s public statements will deter United from pursuing a move for Sancho further, with just two days remaining of the summer transfer window. Goal