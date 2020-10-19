Why the youths are angry

SIR: If you have ever wondered why there is still so much storm blowing in the air despite the dissolution and disbandment of SARS, it is no other than the anger and fury of the Nigerian youths that have been bottled up for so many years.

One could only imagine the kind of oppressions and bad governance our fathers endured in the hands of these so-called Nigerian leaders. They give us the false hope that we are the leaders of tomorrow, yet, it is so frustrating that the leaders of the past are the same set of people piloting the affairs of this nation with no result to show for it.

Some of our political actors are of the view that the youths should vacate the streets since the IGP has disbanded SARS and a reformation committee set up. The bitter truth is that the agitations, anger, dissatisfaction, and fury of the youths on the streets are not just about SARS.

SARS in this context is like a metaphor. It represents all the ills, struggles, and the shenanigans displayed by our political leaders, ranging from structural imbalances, poor economy, poor healthcare systems, corruption, insecurities, lack of basic education, and many other ills of our dear nation.

The current generation of youths are now aware of the mischiefs of these political actors and they are ready to voice their complaints, objections, and make them accountable to the Nigerian people. The blindness of the past generations has been operated upon and now the youths are aware, educated, informed, and trained on how first-world countries work.

Looking into the cycle of this vibrant workforce, you should not be surprised at the level of transformation the gallant youths of this country have undergone. We now have motivational speakers, tech-experts, entrepreneurs, business analysts, engineers, financial managers, and many other great personalities within the cycle of the current youths.

While it is important to admit that there exist some of the deprived, uneducated youths who are still used as actors of thuggery by our leaders, this #EndSARS movement has awakened a real number of them that the future of our country lies in our hands. There exists competitiveness among the youths and this has made things much clearer than before.

As the saying goes, you cannot fool all the people all the time, this is what the Nigerian youths are saying to the Nigerian government. What the youths are saying on the streets is sending a strong signal to the political class that the country needs a RESET NOW!

Now, the era of failed promises is over. This is the era of commitment and progressive actions. This current generation of youths is now aware of how important restructuring is for the emancipation of Nigeria. The agitation for a new Nigeria is Nigeria where the son of nobody can become somebody without the help of anybody. We are tired of asking for a change, we are the CHANGE!

The SÒRÒ SÓKÉ (Speak Out) generation has displayed that commitment and not the amount in billions is enough to change the trajectory of Nigeria. In just one week into the protest, the protests have witnessed groundbreaking co-ordination from volunteers seeing to the provisions of the needed logistics ranging from food, medics, mental health emergencies, security, helplines, and many others. This is the kind of coordination an average Nigerian have always wished for.

Has anyone ever thought of what would have happened if the youths were opportune to handle the billions in the coffers of this nation? If all these questions are answered with utmost sincerity, you would know that truly, IT IS TIME TO SPEAK OUT!