Why we delayed distribution of COVID-19 palliatives in Sokoto — Gov Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has denied hoarding COVID-19 palliatives meant for citizens amid coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Tambuwal stated this on Tuesday while addressing citizens on the government’s effort to quell any instigations on the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

He said the protests had eventually snowballed into ransacking of many warehouses suspected to be hoarding COVID-19 palliatives across some states in the country.

“Sokoto state has no case of hoarded relief materials meant as COVID-19 palliative.

“The state never recorded both the protest and the attendant mayhem,” Mr Tambuwal said.

According to him, the state has received two categories of COVID-19 palliatives since the pandemic broke out.

“There was one by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which was a donation by an ensembles of philanthropists.

“The distribution of this category was a bit delayed months ago because the donors wanted the donations to be pooled.

“As soon as that was achieved, we distributed the materials under the supervision of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Sa’idu Umar.

“The other category were those items brought by the Federal Government through the office of the Minister of Disaster Management, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development,” Sadiya Umar Farouk.

”The items were received on Oct. 17, precisely nine days ago. The little delay we had in distributing the FG palliatives was at the instance of various requests by the minister.

”She needed to be personally around when the exercise started. She made the requests five times before turning up.

”So, it is not our fault that the items are still being distributed as we speak. It was the minister who said we should wait until she comes. And that was what happened,” Mr Tambuwal explained.

The governor appealed to the beneficiaries to cooperate with the distributors at all levels for a seamless and successful hitch-free exercise.

He commended the people of the state for maintaining peace amidst all that had happened in some parts of the country since the #EndSARS protests began.

The governor further appealed to the citizens to continue to live in peace and harmony and respect the individual rights of each other.

Mr Tambuwal lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for sending ministers to their respective states to meet with their governors to discuss the way forward in maintaining peace in the country, in the wake of the violence that had trailed the protests.

He said the President’s gesture would in no small measure assist in maintaining peace and unity of the country, stressing that on its part the state government was working hand in hand with the federal government to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

He thanked the youth in the state for not involving themselves in the crises and assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to execute various programmes on empowering youth.

Also, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, assured his continued fatherly role in preaching peace in the country.

Mr Abubakar commended security agents in the state for efforts to maintain peace in the state.

Mr Abubakar said the meeting was summoned in order to discuss the security issues confronting the nation.

The Sultan also thanked the Northern governors for the steps taken to maintain peace in their various states, urging youths not to harass anybody irrespective of their tribe or religion.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, had earlier held a news conference and interactive sessions with community and religious leaders.

Mr Dingyadi said the purpose of the meetings was to engage the people who meant well for the country in order to fashion out a way forward to ensure peace and security in the country.

The minister assured that messages received at the meeting bordering on peace, unity, progress and well-being of all Nigerians would be delivered to President Muhammad Buhari.

He said before the #EndSARS protest, Mr Buhari had demonstrated his commitment to the reformation of the Nigerian Police by enacting the 2019 Police Trust Fund.

He further said that the president had signed into law the 2020 Police ACT and taken other measures to improve the services of the police sector, some of which hitherto neglect, had sparked the protests.