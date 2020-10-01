Why we staged 1.8km Independence Day walk, by Makinde

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has explained the rationale behind the decision to embark on a walk as part of events to commemorate the 60th Anniversary Independence.

He said the government decided on the walk to demonstrate the freedom of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Governor, who addressed top government functionaries and residents twice during the walk, said not everything was wrong with the nation in the last 60 years.

He challenged Nigerians to focus on the things that have been done right while also seeking means to address shortcomings.

He noted the Diamond Jubilee anniversary would have been deservedly celebrated duly but for the coronavirus pandemic.

Makinde said: “We are kicking off the celebration of this anniversary by having this walk. It is to keep us fit. If it were to be in a clime where there is no Covid-19, we would have been at the stadium because 60 years is very significant.

“A lot of people may not see anything good in Nigeria over the past 60 years but it is not everything that is wrong with Nigeria.

“We have gotten certain things right and we should focus on those things that we have gotten right and try to build on it while we also make amendments where possible on those areas that we have fallen short.”

Addressing residents at Total Garden Roundabout where the walk terminated, the Governor said: “This is our own long walk to freedom. Nigerian become independent 60 years ago and we have just taken a walk from the Government House to this place to demonstrate the freedom and I can see that a lot of us are very fit and we have to continue.

“On behalf of the Government of Oyo state, I want to wish us, happy independent.”

The Governor was accompanied by his wife, Tamunominini, in the 1.8km walk from the Agodi Government House to Total Garden Roundabout, Ibadan, Oyo capital city.

Top government functionaries that joined the walk include Wife of the Deputy Governor, Professor Bolanle Olaniyan; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Agboola and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Mojeed Mogbajubola; Commissioners, political appointees and members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Others include Oyo Chief Judge Justice Munta Abimbola, who led other top judicial officials; Oyo lawmakers; Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Kayode Martins, and his counterpart at Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Emmanuel Ogundiran.