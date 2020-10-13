‘Why we use eco-friendly bricks’

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The Managing Director Curves and Curvatures Limited, Mr Oluwole Oloruntobi, has explained why his organisation uses eco-friendly bricks.

He said the technology behind the eco-bricks is outstanding, and one of the best in Nigeria, attracting accolades for jobs it had done in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states.

He told The Nation in Lagos that they built their premium estates, Hill City Park and the Bricks Planet Project, with the material.

On why he prefers the material to regular blocks, he said it was eco-friendly, sturdy and appeals to the eye.

Speaking on the affordability of the houses, Oloruntobi said they target low-to-medium income groups with emphasis on durability and quality.

“Our core value is to ensure that Nigerians at home and in the diaspora have access to quality homes at a very affordable price. Quality, affordability and integrity are our mainstay in our business and that is why we have been able to attract Nigerians in diaspora to patronise us,” he explained.

He said: “The eco-bricks have a lot of advantages. First, it is 100 per cent stronger than regular cement bricks. Secondly, it is weather friendly. Being weather-friendly, I mean when it is hot outside, it is cool inside; and when it is cold outside (probably during the harmattan season, it is warm inside. So, it is a fantastic one. We produce it ourselves on the site location, to ensure the quality is top-notch.”

On the payment plan, he said it ranges from six to 36 months without interest.

“So our clients can pay in instalments. As I said, our vision is to ensure that Nigerians have affordable and quality homes. Yes, we are making a profit, but it is not all about profit-making. What we are doing is borne out of passion, to contribute our quota to bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria,” he added.