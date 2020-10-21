wike-declares-curfew-in-some-parts-of-rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared a 24-hour curfew in some parts of the state.

The entire Oyigbo local government area is affected by the curfew, while Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikowu and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt local government, as well as Oil Mill area of Obio-Akpor local government, are affected too, a statement from the Rivers Government House quoted Mr Wike to have said via a state-wide broadcast on Wednesday.

The statement was issued by Mr Wike’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

The curfew takes effect from 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, the governor said.

The decision to impose the curfew, the governor said, was taken by the government at the state security council meeting.

Police stations and court buildings in Oyigbo local government were attacked by hoodlums earlier on Wednesday, the governor said.

Governor Wike said the government could not watch helplessly and allow troublemakers to take laws into their hands and use the current situation to create a state of panic and insecurity.

The governor directed security agencies to enforce the curfew.

He directed chairpersons of local government areas in the state to mobilise vigilantes and work with security agencies to ensure peace and order in local communities.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious characters to the security agencies for immediate action.

“Let me appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to be used to roll-back the peace we are enjoying in the state under any pretext,” Mr Wike said.