wike-preaches-peace,-religious-tolerance

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Muslim community in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of Prophet Mohammed, to advance religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance amongst all residents of the state.

He asked them to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living, and honesty in their daily lives.

While wishing the Muslim community a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the governor urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.