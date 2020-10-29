wike-reshuffles-exco,-approves-employment-of-5,000-youths 

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has carried out a minor executive council (exco) reshuffle.

He effected the reshuffle on Wednesday during the exco meeting he presided over at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Information and Communications Commissioner Paulinus Nsirim said the commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs has been moved to the Ministry of Works, while the commissioner for Works will henceforth head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning.

He said the commissioner he replaced would move to the Ministry of Transport.

Nsirim said that the current commissioner for Transport would be in charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

Governor Wike has approved the employment of 5,000 youths into the state’s civil service.

He ordered civil servants from grade one to 10 to resume.

Speaking after the meeting, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, said youths to be employed must not be more than 35 years.

He said there were vacancies in the civil service for engineers, lawyers, doctors, technicians and other professionals.

Information and Communications Commissioner Paulinus Nsirim said the recruitment drive undertaken by the Wike administration would reduce unemployment.

He said civil servants, who were asked to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, had been directed to resume on November 2.

Nsirim said: “Civil servants on grade level 1 to 10, who have been at home because of COVID-19 pandemic, are to resume on November 2. Bars that have been closed down since the COVID-19 lockdown are to reopen, while night clubs will remain closed.”

Governor Wike has invited the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, to inaugurate Rebisi Flyover, one of the five flyovers he initiated.

Information and Communications Commissioner Nsirim said yesterday that the exco approved November 7 for the inauguration.

He said: Governor Wike, known for his passion for road and overhead bridge projects, in 2019 began the construction of three flyovers worth N21billion and added two more in 2020 worth N15.8billion.

“The five flyovers currently under construction are located at Garrison, Artillery, Rumuokoro, Rumuola and GRA junctions.”