wike-reviews-curfew,-bans-tricycles-from-port-harcourt-roads

Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reviewed the curfew imposed on parts of the state in the wake of the protest that rocked the nation, when hoodlums and looters took advantage of the #EndSARS protests.

Governor Wike announced the lifting of the existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He, however, said the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area will remain in force until further notice, while the entire Ikokwu Motor Spare Parts Market will remain closed until further notice.

In the quest to restore sanity and enhance free traffic flow in roads in the state, the governor said he will constitute a task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and the emergence of motor parks along public roads.

He also stated that, in the interim, he has approved the ban on the operations of tricycles, also known as `Keke NAPEP’, on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas.

The major roads are Aggrey, Dame Patience Jonathan, Eastern Bypass, Ikwerre, Aba, Agip, Ada George, Olu Obasanjo, Rumuokwuta-Rumuola and Rumuepirikom-Rumuolumeni (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education) roads.

Others are Rumuokwuta-Choba, Chief G.U. Eke, Peter Odili, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nkpogu, Trans-Amadi, Elekahia-Rumuomasi, Yakubu Gowon and Woji-Elelenwo roads.

Wike also directed the State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the state’s civil service.

Wike said such steps should be taken as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.

All these decisions were contained in a statement by Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the governor.

VANGUARD