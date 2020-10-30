wike-urged-to-relax-curfew-in-oyigbo

By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

A Community leader, Chief Mike Amachree, has appealed to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to relax the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government.

The curfew was placed as a result of the activities of #ENDSARS protesters and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who burnt police stations and killed two policemen.

Amachree said peace has been restored to other parts of the state with the lifting of the curfew, except in Oyigbo Council.

He said: “People are going about their legitimate businesses in the state, except in Oyigbo. A lot of businesses in River State are located there. It is a melting pot for Rivers indigenes and non-indigenes. Every ethnic group in Rivers State-Ikwerre, Okrika, Ogoni, Opobo, Ijaw, Kalabari and others do business in the local government.

“Oyigbo Council also has a lot industrial establishments such as the Afam thermal station, cassava processing industry and others.

“Since the curfew, business activities in the state have been slow. Now that the governor has lifted the curfew in other parts of the state, he should also relax the curfew in Oyigbo. I plead with the governor to deploy law enforcement agents there to beef up security while allowing law-abiding citizens and businessmen to go about their lawful businesses.”