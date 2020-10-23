wild-video-shows-masked-man-pushing-a-woman-off-a-bus-after-she-spat-on-him

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:35 EDT, 23 October 2020 | Updated: 14:04 EDT, 23 October 2020

Spitting on someone takes on a whole new meaning during a global pandemic.

Shocking video shows a woman who is standing on a bus get violently escorted off when she decides to spit on another passenger during a disagreement.

It is unknown what led to the confrontation, as the clip starts mid-quarrel and with the man calling the woman ‘disgusting.’

A woman not wearing a mask got into an altercation with a masked man while on a bus, leading to her spitting on him

Not a moment later and the woman spits forcefully onto the man.

He shoots up and pushes the woman once before giving her a hard shove through the bus door.

She goes crashing to the sidewalk, and another passenger jumps up to assist her.

The man quickly gets up and pushes the woman. He then pushes her again, sending her flying off the bus

The camera person pans back over to the man, who can be seen wiping the spit off his body.

It is believed that the brief clip was filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

Canada, like several places in the United States, does charge those who spit on people with criminal assault.