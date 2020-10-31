will-oba-akiolu-ever-forgive-youths?

ONE of the negative outcomes of the violence caused by the EndSARS protest in Nigeria was the attack and looting of Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos’ palace.

Being a highly respected traditional ruler, this came as a surprise to many Nigerians. Apart from polluting the Oba’s private pool, the looters carted away with his staff of office, which is a sign of authority.

Although ritual rites were held to welcome Oba Akiolu and his staff of office back to the palace, the king is not pleased.

The ancient palace which is the official residence of the Oba of Lagos was originally built in 1670 and has remained a historical monument and a cultural rallying point for Lagosians.

While peace has returned to Lagos after the Lekki shooting and the security officers are hunting for looters, the experience is a thing Oba Akiolu will not forget soon and it may take a while for him to trust or forgive the youths who disrespected his office.