Windfall of cash as Guinness hosts Laycon, other BBNaija Housemates

By Ayo Onikoyi

No one actually saw it coming. If the cash has always been in the package but not the pomp, pageantry and the convivial atmosphere in which Guinness rubbed it on our faces.

It was last Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Casa Mia in Victoria and the event was simply to present Laycon, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown and other Housemates with their prizes as the Gold Sponsor of the show but it all turned to be a fiesta of sorts with windfall of cash, albeit for the Housemates and some lucky viewers of the show.

Guests were treated to a carefully curated dinner, paired beautifully with the distinctive blends of The House Of Guinness’ beverage alcohols, including Guinness Smooth, Johnnie Walker, Cîroc and Orijin.

Leveraging on its strength as the first and only total beverage alcohol company in Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria earlier this year partnered Africa’s most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother, to further demonstrate a commitment to refreshing, entertaining and impacting lives.

As Gold Sponsor on the Lockdown season, the brand redefined housemate tasks and BBNaija Saturday parties with captivating, educative and entertaining experiences for both housemates and viewers.

Guinness Nigeria officially awarded a cash prize of 1 million naira to Team Hops for the Guinness Smooth Tribe photography challenge and 2 million naira to Team Barley games session from the Guinness Smooth Hunt task. Team Barley (Kiddwaya, Brighto, TrickyTee, Lucy, Erica, Vee, Kaisha and Laycon) also won a share of 1 million naira from Guinness as The Voters Choice Winner for the #SmoothChallenge.

An all-expense-paid trip and a sum of 1 million naira was awarded to each team member of Team Gold Label for winning the Johnnie Walker Wager, ahead of Team Red Label, White Walker and Black Label respectively.

To crown the long list of awards, the overall BBNaija winner, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, and the first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor, were rewarded with a trip to Dublin, Ireland, to witness the greatness of Guinness.

Speaking about the Prize presentation, the Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adenike Adebola said, “For nearly seven decades, Guinness Nigeria has not only produced high-quality products, we’ve also modelled our diverse range of drinks to consistently refresh and celebrate Nigerians.

The Big Brother Naija lockdown season was another fitting opportunity to further fulfill that purpose while also gifting viewers a sense of communion through our exciting initiatives on the show.

Likewise, the BBN participants all became brand advocates through our well curated activities; driving relevant branded conversations and making our brands the most talked about across the respective categories.

The House of Guinness is proud of all the winning teams from each experience. We are excited to reward them tonight and we look forward to watching them unravel our illustrious history in different capacities, as they take another step on their journey to greatness.”

Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda commenting on the success of the collaboration added, “Every year, we strive to increase our positive social impact by delivering transformation social investments and this year has been no exception.

Despite the limitations that came this year, we are proud of the progress we made and the undeniable success of this sponsorship deal.

We look forward to future exciting partnerships, initiatives and investments to increase our quota to the social-economic growth of this nation.”

