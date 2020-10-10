Winners to emerge in Greysage best songwriter online contest

Timi Dakolo



As part of its contribution to the advancement of copyrights crusade in the creative industry, Greysage Consulting, a leading law firm has declared open a song-writing contest with mouth-watering prizes for music talents across the country.

According to the convener, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, a top creative industry influencer and lawyer, the month-long online based competition which commenced on Saturday, September 12, will end on Monday, October 12, 2020, with popular Nigerian musicians and song-writing wizards, Timi Dakolo, Johnny Drille, Blackjerzee, Obinna Agwu, among others serving as judges.

He stated that the objective of the competition is to impact positively on the music ecosystem. “The hallmark of this competition is to support the empowerment of songwriters across the country with financial resources, education, networking opportunities, mentorship, and advocacy. This competition will draw attention to the importance of songwriting as an art and profession,” Akinyemi stated.

He explained that the best songwriting talent will walk home with N100,000 cash prize in addition to other freebies including a photo session, production, music equipment gift and legal consultation with a reputable entertainment lawyer.

Akinyemi further explained that to qualify, interested participants are expected to share a 90 second video entry of a song with chorus and hook on instagram with the hashtag #securedabag #greysagesongwritercontest and also follow @greysagehq as well as her partners and sponsors on instagram.

He added that the songwriting contest is another installment in series of creative industry interventions by the consulting firm, which establishes it as one of the critical stakeholders in the music subset of the Nigerian entertainment ecosystem.

According to him, the firm recently organised a webinar to discuss the importance of BBC 1 XTRA produced Afrobeats Chat that was subscribed by more than 30 record producers and songwriters.

Last year, the outfit made a modest effort to bridge the knowledge gap on copyrights and royalties among upcoming artistes and creators of music with its well-attended event tagged ‘Secure The Bag’, a monetisation meet-up at Tenstrings Music Institute, Lekki, Lagos.

Facilitators at the event included industry eggheads such as DJ Coublon, Klem, Fiokee, Oyindamola Ameen, Damilola Akinwunmi and Femi Salawu.Reinforcing the commitment of Greysage to the music community and by extension the whole gamut of the entertainment industry, Akinyemi disclosed the firm has a lot lined up to help galvanise development in the music industry.

“We are at a critical period when the demand for Afrobeats by the international has spiked. It is critical that all stakeholders get involved especially through knowledge sharing to make the growth sustainable,” he submitted.