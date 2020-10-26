Ex-Man City Youth Player, Jeremy Wisten Commits Suicide

Former Manchester City youth player, Jeremy Wisten has reportedly taken his own life after being released by the club

Wisten, a promising talent born in Malawi and raised in the UK, joined Man City at the U-13 level in February 2016 and was recently released by the club.

According to Malawi24, the 17-year-old was left depressed by the club’s decision to release him and he decided to take his life.

Details of his death remain unclear, but Manchester City and senior players at the club including Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte have paid tribute to the former academy player.

A City statement read: “The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

Jeremy Wisten had high hopes of flourishing at Manchester City before his sudden demise

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to ‘give him the best send off he deserves’.

The page description reads: “We are raising money to help Jeremy’s family give him the best send off he deserves.

The page raised more than £5,800 within four hours of being set up.

City academy talents Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle – who recently made his first-team debut – posted on social media to pay their respects to the Malawi-born centre-back.

Palmer shared pictures and videos of himself with Wisten, writing:

“You Will Be Forever Missed. “Fly High My Brother Rest In Paradise!

Doyle added: “So sad! RIP my brother.”

Wisten joined the City academy in February 2016 after impressing on trial with the club and had aims of emulating legendary captain Vincent Kompany at the Etihad.

The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2020

