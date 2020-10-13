World News With Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine, Putin Jumps Ahead of Trump By Judyth Twigg 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 As America retreats from world affairs, Russia is promising other nations help on the pandemic. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments