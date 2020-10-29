wives-prank-husbands-with-‘male-nightie’-and-share-text-responses-in-hilarious-thread

Wives who pranked their husbands by offering to buy them ‘male night dresses’ have caused hysterics on social media by sharing the responses online.

The garment in question is the ‘Comfort Henley Short Sleeve Nightshirt Patchwork Sleep Shirt’, which is currently reduced from $43 to $17 on Wish.com.

Available in red, navy and sky blue, the gown is stocked in the men’s sleepwear section – but it looks more suitable for a woman.

The fun started when a woman posted in an Australian mothers’ group on Facebook, encouraging members to text their partners a photo of the nightie asking which size and colour they would like, before sharing a screenshot of the reply.

And the comebacks did not disappoint.

Wives who pranked their husbands by offering to buy them this 'male night dress' have caused hysterics on social media by sharing the responses online

While many sent back expletive-laden messages saying they would never wear one, others proved just how easily they can be persuaded by the women in their lives.

‘I’m going to order you this for summer. It will be nice and cool for summer because it’s 100 percent cotton,’ one woman wrote to her husband, before asking him which size and colour he’d like.

When he ignored her message, she prompted him with a ‘?’ and got an immediate ‘no thanks’ in response.

But she knew exactly how to convince him.

‘They had really good reviews and heaps of mums in a mum group [on Facebook] were saying how much their husbands liked them,’ she said.

He almost instantly replied: ‘Ok medium light blue.’

Others were less gullible, with responses including ‘what the c**p is that?’, ‘get f****d’, ‘are you kidding me?’ and ‘hun, it’s a f*****g dress’

Another woman sent her boyfriend a photo of the nightie asking which colour he preferred, but he wasn’t sold on the idea.

‘Haha for real? I’d look like Ebenezer Scrooge!’ he wrote.

She replied ‘it’s comfy’ which – incredibly – changed his tune.

‘True, and you could use it too!’ he said.

Sensing she had worn him down, the woman tried again.

‘Which colour? Red looks good,’ she wrote.

He immediately replied: ‘Blue would be lovely.’

This man quickly changed his tune after his girlfriend told him he’d feel ‘comfy’ in the dress

It wasn’t for lack of trying for this woman, who failed to persuade her husband how comfortable he would be in the nightie despite bombarding him with messages

Others were less gullible, with responses including ‘what the c**p is that?’, ‘get f****d’, ‘are you kidding me?’ and ‘hun, it’s a f*****g dress’.

One man bluntly told his girlfriend: ‘Boys don’t wear nighties.’

Another said he ‘wouldn’t be caught dead in that’ before warning his partner: ‘The kids are getting to you.’

It wasn’t for lack of trying for one woman, who failed to persuade her husband how comfortable he would be in the nightie despite bombarding him with messages.

‘I’m ordering this for you, what colour do you prefer?’ she wrote.

He replied: ‘What is that?’

The garment in question is the ‘Comfort Henley Short Sleeve Nightshirt Patchwork Sleep Shirt’ from Wish.com

This man didn’t mince his words

‘It’s pyjamas, better than what you wear.’

But he didn’t agree.

‘I don’t want that,’ he said.

‘I’ll get blue? It’s comfy,’ she text back.

He repeated: ‘I don’t want.’

When she asked why not, he said simply: ‘Don’t like.’

Determined to make one last attempt, the woman replied: ‘It’s supposed to be very comfy.’

‘I don’t want thanks,’ came the reply.