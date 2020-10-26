wizkid-bags-endorsement-deal-with-puma

The singer-songwriter donned one of the black pairs of sneakers in the collection (Picture: Puma)

Superstar Nigerian singer Wizkid is the latest face of international sportswear brand Puma.

The Starboy has been signed by Puma as an ambassador of the new JD x Puma Suede Classics campaign.

Following the unveiling last Friday, Wizkid said that it is an honour to be made the ambassador of the new JD x Puma Suede Classics campaign.

On why they chose Wizkid, the brand’s marketing director said;

“A truly innovative and exciting artist in the music scene, Wizkid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent Puma and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season.”

Wizkid has loved the brand since he was a kid (Picture- Puma)

In response, Wizkid said:

“Puma is a brand I’ve loved and respected growing up, and so the decision to become an Ambassador felt completely natural. The Puma Suede is a classic shoe that can be worn by anyone at any age and I think my fans will really connect with that.”

Earlier this month, Wizkid announced that his Made In Lagos Merch was in collaboration with Puma. At the time, he shared:

Wizkid was getting ready for the release of his Made In Lagos album on October 15 but had to postpone it due to the #EndSARS protests that rocked Nigeria.

The singer who was one of the many celebrities that came out to protest against police brutality in the country.

He was a part of the protest in London, where fans said he calmed an increasingly unsettled crowd in front of the British council.

The singer made the announcement that the album would not drop in response to a fan who asked if the album was still slated for an October 15 release.

The fan asked him, “#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?”

He then replied, “Not yet !! Mad times!!”