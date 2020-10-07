Wizkid, presidential aide clash over EndSARS protest

The calls for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police have resulted in a war of words between Afropop singer Wizkid and a presidential aide Lauretta Onochie.

The clash began on Twitter at the weekend when Wizkid and other Nigerian celebrities protested against police brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians, mostly youths.

Wizkid responded to a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari in which he wished United States president Donald Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“Donald Trump is not your business! Old man,” Wizkid told Buhari in a tweet which went viral with different hashtags – #EndSARSnow, #WarOnSARS and #StopPoliceBrutality.

Wizkid reminded the president that, “Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country!!”

Other Nigerians vented their anger on Twitter while some called for a national protest to put an end to the police-citizen chaos in the country.

Miffed by Wizkid’s statement to Buhari, Onochie, the president’s special assistant on social media, said the Ojuelegba crooner exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness with the way he addressed the president as an old man.

“Its not disrespectful to call anyone old,” Onochie said. “Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

“He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid. When he grows up, he might learn respect.”

Responding to her tweet, Wizkid said he was simply demanding for good governance in his country and age has nothing to do with it.

“Lol a 77-year-old man is not young ma. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!!”

“I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for better governance in my country!!”

