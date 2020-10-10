Woli Agba Dresses Up As A Mentally Ill Patient To Raise Awareness About Mental Health

Woli Arole

Popular Nigerian comedian in a bid to help raise awareness on mental health dressed up as a mentally challenged person and took to the streets of Lagos to test Nigerians.

This is coming as the world celebrates World Mental Health Day today.

The entertainer took to social media to share the reactions of people towards mentally ill individuals.

According to him, while some gave him money, he was chased away by some and nearly got physically assaulted by others.

He shared:

“A lot of people are going through “Mental stress”, some people look like it, some don’t look like it. Some are mentally challenged, some are mentally ill. “Mental Health” is a state of emotional, psychological and social well being and it should be taken seriously. Celebrating the #worldmentalhealth2020 today!!!!!”

Challenging everyone to do better in the treatment of mentally ill people, he added: