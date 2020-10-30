woman-attempting-to-dine-and-dash-from-canadian-restaurant-falls-through-ceiling-in-front-of-cops

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

From dine and dash to dine and crash!

A woman attempting to stiff a restaurant out of a bill tried to escape without paying for her food by crawling into the ceiling vent of the ladies’ room – only to fall through the floor and into the kitchen where police were waiting to arrest her.

The March 2020 incident took place at an unnamed restaurant in the Western Canadian city of Burnaby, just east of Vancouver.

Video of the incident was released on Thursday by the Burnaby, British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The woman was not injured. There were also no injuries among restaurant staff or police.

In March, the manager of a restaurant in Burnaby, British Columbia, called the police after hearing strange noises coming from above the ceiling tiles

Officers with the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police are seen above in the kitchen of the restaurant when a would-be dine-and-dasher crashed through the ceiling tile

The woman’s escape plan went awry as she could be heard crawling through the vent above the ceiling tiles.

When the manager noticed something suspicious, he called the police.

The dine and dasher made it just a few feet before crashing through the ceiling tiles.

According to authorities, the restaurant declined to press criminal charges against the woman after taking into account her ‘life circumstances and struggles.’

‘Regardless of your situation in life, no one should risk their own health and wellbeing in an attempt to evade payment, apprehension or repercussion,’ the RCMP told Global News.

The woman was then taken under arrest, though the restaurant declined to press criminal charges in light of her ‘life circumstances and struggles’

‘Thankfully, this situation ended without injury and lessons were learned by all.’

‘We got a call from a manager of a restaurant up near Metrotown stating that one of their patrons didn’t want to pay their bill,’ Cpl. Michael Kalanj told NEWS 1130.

‘So, they went to the ladies’ room and began to climb into the vents in the ceiling.’

When police arrived, they started looking for the woman. Moments later, they could hear noises coming from above the ceiling.

‘And, as you can see in the video, she dropped in on us and made it easy for us to find her,’ Kalanj said.

‘It looks to us that she just didn’t want to pay her bill, and once she was in the bathroom, I guess she didn’t know any other way of getting out past the manager or the employees and decided, somehow, that that was the most logical way to get away from paying her bill.’

Initially, the RCMP officers took her into custody. But the manager decided against pursuing any criminal charges against her.

‘We had some stern conversations with the lady and took some other avenues, which we won’t go into because there’s no charges,’ Kalanj said.

‘We’ll take it as a reminder to everyone that this is not safe, first and foremost.

‘She could have gotten hurt really badly in this situation.’