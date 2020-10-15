Woman beats up a perverted man and kicks him to the ground after ‘being molested’ in broad daylight 

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

A woman has been praised by authorities as ‘a textbook example’ after she fended off a suspected molester on a street in China.

Ms Li is seen in CCTV footage hitting and kicking the accused pervert to the ground after he had allegedly touched her ‘private areas’ in broad daylight.

Police have arrested the 48-year-old man and gave him a 15-day detention after investigating the incident on Saturday in Yichang of central China’s Hubei province.

Police claimed the victim grabbed the man and punched him after feeling his touch. She even chased the suspect and kicked him to the ground as he tried to walk away from the street

The unnamed suspect was detained for 10 days in late September for sexually harassing women, Yichang police said in a social media post. He was formally charged on Monday.

The news came to light after the authorities received individual reports from Ms Li and another anonymous woman. Both of them claimed to have been molested on October 10.

The suspected pervert approached his first victim by following her closely and trying to touch her ‘private areas’.

After noticing being touched, the woman started shouting and beating her molester who was forced to scurry away, police said.

But the man stayed in the area and attempted to assault Ms Li who was walking on the street.

She immediately pulled out her mobile phone to film the molester when she noticed the man, officers added.

A CCTV camera captures the moment Ms Li grabbed her attacker and threw punches at him after the man pushed Ms Li’s phone off her hand.

The woman then ran up to the man and kicked him to the ground as he tried to leave.

After receiving the victims’ reports, the local authorities launched an investigation and arrested the man on the same day.

The 48-year-old has been given a 15-day detention following the Sunday incident, police said.

The officials also hailed the two women’s self-defence as ‘textbook examples’.

While speaking to Ms Li on the phone, an officer praised the quick-thinking woman for defending herself and filming her molester.

‘I was just thinking that if he kept doing things like that, more people would get hurt,’ Ms Li said.

The authorities also urged sexual assault victims to speak up as ‘silence would encourage the molesters’.

‘Whether in public or anywhere else, citizens should stand up bravely to defend their rights after encountering sexual harassment,’ the post wrote.

‘They can choose to take photos, scold, call for help, and report to the police depending on the circumstances so that molesters have nowhere to escape.’