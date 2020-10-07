Woman crushed to death, three injured in Anambra crash

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A woman was on Wednesday crushed to death by a commercial bus along Igboukwu- Nnewi road, Igboukwu, Anambra state.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said three other persons were seriously injured in the crash.

He said the deceased and the injured were inside a motorcycle when the bus driver rammed into them, attributing the crash to excessive speeding leading to loss of control.

He said: “At about 1450hrs a female adult was crushed to death and three male adults seriously injured in a fatal crash involving a white Toyota bus with registration number AHH 605 RM and a KC/Sanya Motorcycle without a registration number recorded at Ichida, in Igboukwu, along Igboukwu- Nnewi road.

“It also involved a total of four people (1) female adult, the Motorcycle passenger died on the spot and (3) male adults who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to Apex hospital Igboukwu, by FRSC rescue team from Igboukwu Unit Command who deposited the corpse at the morgue after Doctor’s confirmation.

While commiserating with the deceased family and wishing the injured quick recovery, Kumapayi advised: “Motorists should also desist from over speeding and abide by the stipulated speed limits set by law to avoid road traffic crashes.”