Woman in her 30s who died on flight in JULY was suffering from COVID-19, officials now reveal

A woman who died on a flight from Arizona to Texas after having difficulty breathing three months ago was suffering from COVID-19, officials have now said.

The unidentified passenger, who was in her 30s and from Garland, died on July 25 as her plane sat on the runway awaiting take off, officials said.

She is said to have had underlying health conditions and was ‘ill and having trouble breathing’ on the flight. It is not known if she had tested positive for the virus or knew she had it at the time.

The findings were announced by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday who said the county only received information on her death ‘a day or two ago’. It is not known what airline the woman was traveling on.

Judge Jenkins told WFAA: ‘We don’t know a whole lot. We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona.’

The county is said to have been made aware of the death in August but the link to COVID-19 was only recently confirmed.

Jenkins added: ‘[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID.’

Dallas County reported 554 new cases of the virus on Sunday; 89,987 people have tested positive there in total with 1,085 deaths.

The woman who died on the plane was named among three deaths.

Texas has seen 823,779 cases of the virus with 17,014 deaths.

More than 8.1 million Americans have tested positive for the virus; 219,672 have died.

Last week a landmark study on the safety of commercial air travel by the Department of Defense showed that the risk of COVID-19 exposure is ‘virtually non-existent’.

It’s claimed the study, through U.S Transportation Command (Transcom) using United aircraft, is the ‘most comprehensive on cabin airflow done to date’ and demonstrates that when a passenger is seated and wearing a mask, on average only 0.003 per cent of infected air particles could enter their breathing zone – even when every seat is occupied.

The six-month study found that fast onboard air recirculation, downward designed air ventilation and efficient hospital-grade Hepa filters make the cabin of a United airplane ‘one of the safest indoor environments in the world’.