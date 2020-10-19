Woman is praised for her VERY amusing comeback after man sent her a nude photo

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 06:08 EDT, 19 October 2020 | Updated: 09:05 EDT, 19 October 2020

A woman has been commended for her ingenious comeback after a man sent her a nude photo via text message.

Alexandra Kuri, from North Yorkshire, has taken to Twitter to reveal her amusing response after she unexpectedly received a half-naked photo from a man during a text exchange.

Rather than reply, she instead pretended to be a robot and penned: ‘AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of a potentially illegal nature [code:36489-a] and your device’s IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation.

‘If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP.’

And many praised her clever response – with many admitting they’ll be following suit if they were to receive a similar type of photo.

In the initial post, which has since garnered over 719, 000 likes, the woman in question revealed how a guy sent her a seemingly innocent message with the greeting ‘hi.’

However, he quickly followed it up with a nude alongside the message: ‘My c*** can we talk.’

So rather than just reply or ignore the comment, Alexandra came up with the ingenious solution of pretending to be a robot,

And her unique method seemed to work – as the man was sent into an immediate panic and replied ‘STOP’ twice in capital letters.

Many took to Twitter and joked how they were feeling ‘absolutely inspired’ after seeing Alexandra’s amusing response

She then went on to reveal that her plan had worked as she later clicked on the man’s profile page, only to discover he had deleted all evidence of himself social media.

Sharing the snap, she informed her followers: ‘Also lmaooo your man has truly wet the bed,’ before adding: ‘Absolutely thrilled with this he’s s***e himself.’

And many took inspiration from Alexandra’s creative response, with one writing: ‘I wish I’d thought of that! Absolutely inspired.

A second penned: ‘Has anyone typed this out in reply so I can copy and paste into my notes for future use,’ while a third added: ‘Me copying every word for the next time someone sends me unsolicited nudes.’

A further commented: ‘The most genius thing I’ve seen in months. Kudos for shutting the creep down totally.’