woman-refuses-to-remove-pole-dancing-skeletons-from-her-yard-for-halloween-until-after-the-holiday

The freaks do come out at night.

A Texas woman is refusing to take down her ‘inappropriate’ Halloween decorations after receiving a letter on Sunday from her local homeowner’s association about the skeletons she has positioned as strippers.

Angela Nava first began posting photos of the Candy Shop at her Richmond, Texas, home on October 2 and has been going steady with her updates on how her frightful adult club has been going.

The scene has quickly grown from just one dancer to an entire outdoor adult club.

A sign at the front of the ‘club’ reads: ‘Attention patrons! Touching the dancers will result in immediate ejection from the Candy Bar.’

Almost every Facebook post comes with a video showing the cast and a popular tune that they enjoyed on that particular night.

And the whole skeletal cast has been named: There is Candy the dancer; John the frequent customer and his wife Millie; Vanessa the waitress; Dalton the security guard, checking IDs; Rico the enthusiastic patron; and the underage McLovins who are unable to get in.

But on Sunday, Nava shared that she received a letter telling her that the decorations were ‘offensively positioned’ and that she had 30 days to remove them.

‘When I got the letter, I was a little sad,’ Nava explained to ABC 13. ‘I thought, “Okay, I’m just going to take it down. I’m going to comply. I’m going to take it down and just not do this anymore.”

‘But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, ‘Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I’m going to continue to do it.’

Halloween falls before the HOA’s 30-day deadline to remove the decorations.

Nava said that the inspiration for the idea came to them in the early days of the pandemic.

‘It’s modeled after an adult club,’ she said. ‘We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it’s really been just a great creative outlet for me.’

She added: ‘We’ve all been cooped up and it’s been just a terrible year. We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right.’

No neighbors have actually come up to Nava to tell her their complaints, she said.

‘So far, up until this letter that I received last night, everybody who’s come by has been incredibly supportive. My neighbors love it,’ Nava said.

