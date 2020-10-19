Woman shares video after giving sofa cushions first wash in 30 YEARS

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Published: 12:53 EDT, 19 October 2020 | Updated: 13:12 EDT, 19 October 2020

A student who bravely decided to wash her university sofa cushions in the bath for the first time in over 30 years was left disgusted after the filthy covers turned the water a deep shade of brown.

TikTok user Lea Coca, who is believed to be from Germany but studying in the US, shared a video on the site of her and her roommate taking on the grim task.

She explained how they had decided to embrace the TikTok strip cleaning trend and tackle their college sofa, which they claimed is from the 1980s and looked as though it had never been washed.

A student bravely decided to wash her university sofa cushions in the bath for the first time in over 30 years – pictured before

Lea Coca was left disgusted after the filthy covers turned the water a deep shade of brown – pictured left after two minutes and right after 10

‘So my roommate and I decided to do the laundry stripping that everyone is doing on TikTok,’ she said in the clip.

‘And we decided to do it with our couch cushion covers in our university apartment from the 1980s. It literally looks like they’ve never been washed and I’m almost positive one of them was covered in p***.’

The pair began the process by filling their bath with warm water and adding three washing capsules and fabric softener.

But after leaving the red patterned cushion covers to soak for just two minutes, the water had already begun to turn a murky brown.

The pair began the process by filling their bath with warm water and adding three washing capsules and fabric softener, then gave it a good swirl

They returned to it 10 minutes later, and shared a stomach-turning shot of the scene, captioning it: ‘Damn… didn’t expect this.’

The video has been liked more than 4.5 million times and attracted 7,914 comments, with many fellow users appalled by the dirt left behind by the sofa cushions.

‘That’s so vile! They should have cleaned them,’ wrote one, to which Lea replied: ‘Yeah probably it hasn’t been washed since they bought it.’

‘Me watching this while lying on my university apartment house,’ commented another, followed by a disturbed-looking emoji.

The video has been liked more than 4.5 million times and attracted 7,914 comments, with many fellow users appalled by the dirt left behind by the sofa cushions. Pictured: the sofa before and after

And one disgusted TikTok user observed: ‘I shouldn’t watch things like this when I’m eating.’

Many asked for a follow-up video so they could see the results – and Lea did not disappoint.

She uploaded a video of the considerably cleaner looking cushion covers drying in their flat, followed by another video of the couch now in situ.

Many asked for a follow-up video so they could see the results – and Lea did not disappoint, with snaps of the cleaner-looking couch

They revealed they washed it twice to ensure it was clean of all the grime – and many people were impressed by the results.

Several suggested it looked paler than before, and questioned whether they had washed out the colour – however the girls pointed out that the difference is simply down to it being clean.

Lea’s roommate said in the video: ‘This is how it looked afterwards, it is very clean, smells amazing, we’re so, so happy about it, we’re so happy we did this.’