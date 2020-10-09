Women are comparing their clean, pretty apartments to the filthy places their boyfriends call home

Women are comparing their clean, beautifully-decorated apartments to the filthy hovels their boyfriends call home.

A TikTok trend has emerged in which women film their pretty, neat bedrooms and wave goodbye before heading to their boyfriend’s apartments for the night.

The difference is alarming, highlighting how some young men don’t seem to clean at all — and they’ve certainly never bought anything that could qualify as home decor.

One of the most viral videos from the trend was shared by a young woman named Madelyn Krueger.

‘When it’s your turn to stay at his place,’ Madelyn wrote on her video as the camera showed her waving goodbye to her bedroom.

A quick glimpse at the room shows that it’s nice and clean, with the bed made and nothing on the floor.

Madelyn has clearly put thought into decorating the room, and has throw pillows and wall art.

But when she gets to her boyfriend’s home, things look incredibly different. As she walks down a small set of wooden stairs, it’s immediately clear that the floor has not been cleaned in ages.

There is also an empty McDonald’s cup, a discarded face mask, loose change, and what looks like a dead rat — which Madelyn later clarified was not — sitting on a table.

The camera pans to a filthy mop bucket before moving into the bedroom, where her boyfriend, laying in bed, has even more McDonald’s on the nightstand.

The bathroom is positively filthy, with mildew in the shower and toothpaste and hair all over the sink.

The garbage is also overflowing, and when Madelyn lifts the lid of the toilet, it seems likely that her boyfriend doesn’t own toilet cleaner or a brush.

Madelyn’s video was inspired by other TikTok users, who have shared similar clips to the tune of It’s The Hard Knock Life from Annie.

User @naturally_natalieeng showed the inside of her own bedroom, which is clean and thoughtfully decorated with a white-on-white color scheme.

She had throw pillows and blankets, a decorative headboard, wall art, and display shelving.

But at her boyfriend’s, she shows off a nearly empty fridge filled with just beer and ranch dressing.

His bathroom sink is covered in hair from his last shave, and the toothpaste is spilling out onto the counter with the top off.

Natalie also takes a sniff of his towel and makes a face, throwing into question how often he does laundry.

Meanwhile, Alexa Hendricks had one of the most alarming videos of all.

Her own bedroom isn’t terribly tidy to begin with. Though her bed is made, she has clothes all over the floor.

But that’s nothing compared to her boyfriend’s place, where groceries sit in a pile on the floor. Her boyfriend appears to have started the work of unloading them but then got tired of it, leaving some things still in plastic shopping bags and the rest scattered in and around the kitchen.

The bathroom is even worse. The sink is not only littered with various bottles, but there are also discarded red Solo cups and even a pan and spatula in the sink.

The living room is a mess, and it seems like very surface is covered in junk. Garbage bins are overflowing, and clothes and electronics are all over the floor.

While he appears to have recently done a load of laundry, it sits in piles on his bed rather than being tucked into drawers and closets.