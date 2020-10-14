Women brought us food twice daily in the kidnappers den – released victim

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: 11 kidnapped victims released Tuesday night said women brought food for them twice daily at where they were held hostage by their abductors for one week.

They were taken hostage a week ago on the Ekreravvwen – Ughelli north local government end of the East West road by suspected hoodlums.

The state Police Public relations officer , DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed their release.

One of the victims who spoke in Warri, under condition of anonymity said those behind their abduction that black day did not look like they had any target. “ They came on the road that evening for random kidnapping. They opened fire at vehicles and those that stopped the occupants were taken hostage “,he said.

Continuing, he said the one week they were in the custody of the kidnapers they were beaten to see that they called friends and relatives to raise money for their release. He said some of them were able to pay as much as five hundred thousand naira for their release.

According to the victim, they were about twenty taken hostage that evening, adding that they were broken into two groups and led to different camps by their abductors.

“The kidnappers were not friendly at all. All they wanted was money. They had women who brought us food twice daily. In all they made some good money as ransom before we were released.”, he said.

The victim said they were blindfolded and led through rivers to where they were finally kept for the one week, adding that there kidnappers wore mask and were heavily armed.