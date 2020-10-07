Woolly jumper: Hilarious moment Bammie the sheep bounces around on childrens’ garden trampoline 

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

This sheep proves that it’s not just spring lambs that like to leap about – as it bounces on a trampoline.

The sheep, called Bammie, was filmed playing on the trampoline in Vlagtwedde, in Groningen province in the Netherlands.

Hilarious footage shows the sheep repeatedly bouncing up and down on a family’s garden trampoline.

The caption on the footage, filmed in April but recently shared online, suggests that Bammie is used to having the run of the family’s garden.

The sheep’s athletic performance certainly delights the family inside the house.

A small girl can be seen watching the animal through the window.

She jumps up and down with excitement at Bammie’s antics.

Bammie stops for a brief moment and appears to spot the child jumping indoors, before apparently imitating her by leaping just as high.

The sheep jumps up with its fore legs held high and kicks its hind legs out before it lands back onto the trampoline.