World News Workers Face Permanent Job Losses as the Virus Persists By Jeanna Smialek Ben Casselman and Gillian Friedman 18 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 79 Soon, a wave of people will have been out of work for more than six months, the threshold for long-term unemployment. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments