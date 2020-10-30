Working full time while studying helped me become better – Lordmansa, Actor





It has never been easy working full-time and studying, they both compete for your time and can demand a lot of your energy but for Daniel Olaniyi, the actor popularly known as Lordmansa, he begs to be different.

Lordmansa has a first degree in English Language and also a minor in Spanish from UBC.

What is more, he graduated with a class of degree that many dream of despite a hectic studying experience.

He says, “I come from a family of four with both my parents working and a younger brother to take care of, which has helped me to understand that teamwork is the biggest skill set in today’s world. I have a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in Spanish from UBC. I graduated with a 3.8 GPA, which I am very proud to have earned. I worked full time while going to school, so I learned a lot about time management and discovered that I work best under some degree of pressure.”

On why he chose to become an actor when he could as well work in a corporate organisation with his good academic result, Lordmansa attested: “I have a life-long passion for acting and it is a journey that started long ago since I was a teenager, since the first time I found myself in front of a camera during a school play in secondary school.”

He further avowed that he has no regret whatsoever becoming an actor: “There is hardly any human being who will not have one misgiving or another over the course of his life, but I have got no qualms about being an actor.”

According to him, his “undying love for the art,” is what has brought him thus far. “As far as I am concerned, having a good education also contributes to my acting skill and making me a better actor,” he declared.

Despite his love for the act, Lordmansa sees dating his colleague as a taboo, “I don’t! I can’t! It’s too much stress and too much appearance that you have to keep up with. So, its a No for me,” he spilled.

