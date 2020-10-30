Breaking News

Working full time while studying helped me become better – Lordmansa, Actor

By
0
working-full-time-while-studying-helped-me-become-better-–-lordmansa,-actor
Views: Visits 0




It has never been easy working full-time and studying, they both compete for your time and can demand a lot of your energy but for Daniel Olaniyi, the actor popularly known as Lordmansa, he begs to be different.

Lordmansa has a first degree in English Language and also a minor in Spanish from UBC.

What is more, he graduated with a class of degree that many dream of despite a hectic studying experience.

He says, “I come from a family of four with both my parents working and a younger brother to take care of, which has helped me to understand that teamwork is the biggest skill set in today’s world. I have a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in Spanish from UBC. I graduated with a 3.8 GPA, which I am very proud to have earned. I worked full time while going to school, so I learned a lot about time management and discovered that I work best under some degree of pressure.”

On why he chose to become an actor when he could as well work in a corporate organisation with his good academic result, Lordmansa attested: “I have a life-long passion for acting and it is a journey that started long ago since I was a teenager, since the first time I found myself in front of a camera during a school play in secondary school.”

He further avowed that he has no regret whatsoever becoming an actor: “There is hardly any human being who will not have one misgiving or another over the course of his life, but I have got no qualms about being an actor.”

According to him, his “undying love for the art,” is what has brought him thus far. “As far as I am concerned, having a good education also contributes to my acting skill and making me a better actor,” he declared.

Despite his love for the act, Lordmansa sees dating his colleague as a taboo, “I don’t! I can’t! It’s too much stress and too much appearance that you have to keep up with. So, its a No for me,” he spilled.





No comments yet

Kano targets oral polio vaccination for 3,242,040 children

Previous article

Again, Dj Switch Raises Alarm Over Death Threats Sent to her

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News