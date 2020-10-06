World Bank to spend N9b on drainages in Katsina

The World Bank has earmarked more than N8.9 billion to construct stormwater drainages and diversion channels in Jibia Council of Katsina State.

The Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleman, made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

Suleman said the project was to address the flood disaster that wreaked havoc in the area in 2018, leaving more than 52 people dead.

According to him, to date, the whereabouts of 22 people, who were swept away by the flood, are still unknown, while billions of naira worth of properties were lost to the disaster.

He said the cost implication of the project was too much for the state government to bear, hence its decision to invite the World Bank to access the situation.

On arriving at the disaster scene, officials of the bank declared the area an emergency zone and began frantic efforts to construct the drainage, he added, noting that bureaucratic bottlenecks slowed commencement of the project.

He also said that the state government spent N662 million on consultancy work for the project.

“Following the 2018 floods in Jibia town, which claimed lives and properties, the World Bank tagged the provision of stormwater drainages and diversion channels in Jibia an emergency. Thus, the state engaged a reputable consultant that produced the designs of this project at the cost of N662 million.

“The first phase of the project involving the construction of stormwater and drainage management in Jibia town has been awarded and work commenced in August 2020,” Suleman stated.

