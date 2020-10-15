World needs empowered women to overcome COVID-19 challenges, say Sanwo-Olu,

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola (left); former Minister of Communications and Technology, Omobola Johnson; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Ibijoke; an awardee, Mrs. Yewande Bada; wife of Osun State governor, Kafayat Oyetola and Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in Lagos… yesterday. PHOTO: FEMI ADEBESIN-KUTI

Lagos appoints Justice Coker, Adegboruwa, others to the criminal law review panel

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said the nomination and eventual advancement of Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as one of the last two contenders for the position of Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), should tell Nigerian women that the global stage is ready for them.

Also, his Osun State counterpart, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said as mothers and society builders, women constitute the best vanguard for propagating the strategy and the content of the New Normal to the rest of the society.

The two governors, who spoke, yesterday, at the 20th National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) with the theme, “Exploring the Possibilities in a New World,” stated that the challenges the world is grappling with as a result of COVID-19 would be surmounted with the aid of empowered women who are not afraid to pursue their passion in these interesting times of the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who noted that the unprecedented global COVID-19 had entrusted on the world a new normal, said that this year’s conference was selected in line with the new realities necessitated by the COVID-19 global pandemic with the goal to equip women with the skills and information needed to stay above board.

In another development, the Lagos State Government, yesterday, appointed foremost human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Justice Adenike Coker, and others to a committee to review the amendments to the State Criminal Laws of 2011.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, who spoke during the inauguration of the committee, which was held using the virtual platform, stated that it was resolved at the recently held meeting of the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee that a team should be constituted to review the State Criminal Laws to bring same in conformity with modern crime pattern.

According to the attorney-general, the 14-member committee is expected to conduct a thorough review of the criminal laws, take necessary memoranda from relevant stakeholders and submit its recommendations within six weeks from the time of its inauguration.