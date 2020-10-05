World Teachers’ Day: Teachers deserve praise for LASU’s success stories — VC

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, Professor Olarenwaju Fagbohun(SAN), in commemoration of World Teachers’ Day, has praised the roles played by teachers and other academics in the recent honours and accolades the institution had received.

Recall that LASU was ranked second best in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education, THE, global ranking.

According to Professor Fagbohun, it was high time government and other stakeholders appreciated the efforts of teachers in shaping people and the nation.

His words: “As we mark the World Teacher’s Day, today, October 5, I take this auspicious day to celebrate the world-class teachers of our pupils and students in the staff school and international school; the professors who hold the sanctity of our university, and all the impactors of knowledge in between.

“This day, we again accentuate your selfless contributions to our institution— in nurturing world-class learners who attract honours and accolades to our dear university— and indeed our nation at large, as they graduate to become solution providers and shapers of our nation’s destiny.

“Even though professional ethics compels you to be garbed in shirts and trousers and skirts and ties, and not capes, it doesn’t alter the fact that you are our heroes.

“We also must not forget those, in our wider society, who may not be given to similar level of appreciation.

“For such, this day therefore also offers a golden privilege to contemplate what should be without disparaging what is.

“In spite of systemic and institutionalised efforts at upping their remuneration, and welfare in deference to compelling realities in the last few years, there remains a gulf in the value of their service and the value of their recompense.

“It remains true, and more so today, that on the strength of their pens and voices are nations born and reborn, societies defined and refined, and our histories written and rewritten.

“We, therefore, owe it to them to continue to seek to enhance their lot, and avoid the urge to quantify their value in pecuniary terms only.

“To all dedicated teachers in Lagos State University, LASU, and the world over, I say Happy World Teachers Day.

“May your labours continue to bear fruit for our world without leaving your baskets empty.”

