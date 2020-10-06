World Teachers’ Day: Yahaya Bello pledges to improve teachers’ welfare, education in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised to improve the welfare of teachers in the state.

According to a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, the governor made the pledge in commemoration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

Also, Mr Bello said his administration is committed to raising the standard of educational infrastructures across the state.

He praised teachers for the critical role they play in moulding and building the society through teaching.

According to him, teachers are the father of all other professionals as no other professional could attain any height without first of all being taught by a teacher.

“Unarguably, teachers are the fathers of all professions! For anyone to be able to read and write, he or she must have been taught by a teacher or many teachers.

“The teaching profession is what gives birth to other professions and professionals.

“No one becomes a lawyer, doctor, engineer, nurse, pilot, architect, builder, journalist, pharmacist etc without a teacher.

“It, therefore, means that teachers occupy prominent positions in the society and as a government, we ever remain committed to improving on the welfare and well-being of this category of workers to enable them give their best.”

