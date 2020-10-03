“World’s Hottest Grandma” Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

Gina Stewart

Dubbed the ‘world’s hottest gran,’ Gina Stweart recently celebrated her 50th birthday two months after she underwent cryotherapy to “rejuvenate” her body.

Gina uses freeze therapy to maintain her youthful look and has gained a huge following on Instagram.

To celebrate her landmark age, she stayed at the five-star Sheraton Grand Resort Hotel with her two daughters.

Gina told Daily Star Online:

“I’m staying in a beautiful beach villa at the five-star Sheraton Grand Resort Hotel on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. I’m surrounded by my family. Spoilt and enjoying the beautiful sunny warm weather.”

On the big day itself, the mother of four enjoyed the sights of the picturesque resort after being treated to a bunch of flowers, as well as jewellery, Champagne and a cake.

Her family also showed their love for her with a special message to be broadcast in the sky. She said:

“My family surprised me with helicopters flying past saying ‘Happy 50th birthday Gina’ when we were at lunch around the pool.”

Gina has been very open about her beauty regime, which was recently taken to new extremes with a trip to the cryo-chamber. She said:

“It’s three minutes a session and I literally freeze myself to -110C for three minutes a session. It’s literally colder than the North Pole. It’s amazing for skin collagen and health, the effects are like rejuvenation for the whole body and each session burns up to 800 calories.”

Gina Stewart

Stewart who came in at 12th place after she was in the running for the coveted Miss Maxim Australia 2018, told Daily Mail Australia,

“Being a grandma doesn’t mean you have to wear the floral granny undies, I’m not hanging up my sexy lingerie just yet.”

It is gathered that she stays away from cofee and alcohol to maintain her looks.

She is scared of needles and as a result steers clear of botox instead, she douses herself in rosehip oil and eats a protein-rich diet.

She usually eats eggs to kickstart for breakfast and enjoys rye cracker, cottage cheese and avocado for lunch. For dinner, she eats either chicken, fish or turkey mince with salad or beans, broccoli and sweet potato.