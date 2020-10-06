World’s Most Dangerous People, Their Countries and Their Crimes

One thing that seems consistent with many of these hardcore criminals is that they started off small and young, getting in trouble at the age of 17-19 for little crimes like theft.

Thomas Silverstein

Thomas Silverstein is a real crazy man. He’s been in prison since 1983, in confinement all by himself. He actually stabbed a man sixty-seven times! Why would he feel the need to do this? Surely he’d be dead after two stabs. Anyway, Thomas took up art to help soothe his crazy personality. He started off in prison just for a robbery at the age of 19 and was sent to San Quentin Prison.

Most Americans believe he is the most dangerous prisoner in the country. There are claims that he’s murdered four people. He’s killed at least two inmates and a guard. He’s also suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for torture. Apparently, he considers being locked away by himself a torture.

The proposed date of release for Thomas Silverstein isn’t until 2095.

Dwight York

Dwight York, also known as Dr. Malachi York, started his own cult in New York. He had access to all of the women in the community and had his group sell things on the street for money. He has a record of molesting multitudes of children and when on trial, pleaded guilty without being forced. This cult was known as the Nuwaubian Nation. He taught a mixture of everything, starting off with a bit of Islamic teaching and then later adding in ancient Egyptian beliefs, aliens, hatred of whites, and conspiracy theories in general. He wanted to create his own state that was separate from the United States so that his group could live life separately, having their own laws and way of living. They even built a massive old Egyptian city for some of the followers to live in. He’s in prison for life as he’s serving a 135-year sentence in solitary confinement.

Ivan Milat

One of the craziest criminals of Australia, Milat is known for killing innocent backpackers. Ivan was born in Australia with his Yugoslavian family. Ivan was one of fourteen children and all the kids were pretty ratty. The children often got in trouble with the police and Ivan was constantly getting in trouble with them from the age of about seventeen and up for being reckless and stupid, but nothing like murder. Other than that, he grew up with a pretty normal quiet family.

He was accused of r*ping two girls with a knife in 1971, but got let off trial because they couldn’t prove anything. One backpacker escaped from Ivan Milat and was able to testify against him, finding him responsible for the murder of (and most likely r*pe) seven different backpackers all in a similar manner. His victims weren’t limited to women either. As you would have probably guessed, he’s in prison for life.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab has been sentenced to a life of prison at ADX without even successfully destroying anything or anyone. Umar is a Nigerian from a family with 15 other siblings. He is famously known as the underwear bomber. He was a devout Muslim, studied engineering in London and Arabic in Yemen. He had planned with his Al-Qaeda buddies to blow up the Northwest Arline’s Flight 253 on Christmas Day in 2009, but failed miserably. He went to the bathroom to set off a bomb in his underpants, but it only went off pathetically as a small fire and left burns around his upper leg. Of course, he was arrested by US customs and is now serving a life sentence. He was only 23 years old. He said later that he got the bomb in Yemen and had been working for AQAP.

Barry Mills

Barry Mills was lucky to escape a death penalty after it was deadlocked by the jury. He’s a drug lord and was a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang in prison. He first joined the group at San Quentin State Prison in California. Barry reportedly killed at least fourteen people. Barry was first put in prison in 1969 for armed robbery. He later organized a gang riot in prison that left two black gang prisoners dead. Barry was charged in 2006, along with many other members of the Aryan Brotherhood, for drug trafficking, murder, fraudulent business dealings, and various other charges and conspiracies. Worst of all, he was convicted of starting a race riot, which is what made him deserving of the death penalty. Instead, Barry has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in prison. He’s currently located in Florence, Colorado at the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility Prison.

Ramzi Yousef

This guy is a serious terrorist. Although his plans failed, He was the man behind the World Trade Center attack in 1993. The plan was to have a bomb go off in the North Tower by driving it in there with a truck and have the South Tower smashed by the North Tower. Fortunately, the 1,336-pound urea nitrate-hydrogen gas bomb didn’t have the full effect intended. It did, however, still kill six people and had thousands of people injured. He was behind the bombing of the Philippine Airlines Flight 343. He was also sentenced for helping plan the Bojinka plot. People allege that he planned this with his uncle Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who many believe was behind the September 11 attacks. He was actually arrested when he was right in the middle of setting up a bomb in a baby doll. He’s in ADX prison for life, well two life sentences to be specific.

Michael Rudkin

Michael Rudkin was desperate to have his wife dead. He was initially a federal corrections officer in Connecticut. He was put in prison for ten years for admitting to having s*x with a female prisoner and then trying to organize with her the murder of his wife. His wife was also a corrections officer and was going to the Federal Correctional Institution for women.

According to Orlando Sentinel, “Ten months later, according to court documents, Rudkin solicited the help of fellow inmates to find someone on the outside to kill his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, his former inmate paramour, and a federal investigator.”

The inmates surprisingly notified the authorities. He had supplied the inmates with detailed lists describing exactly who he wanted dead. The authorities organized with the inmates to catch him out. They gave him details for a fake hitman, and had Michael transfer money to him. Thus, Michael was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Eric Rudolph

This guy is extreme! He absolutely hated abortions and gays to the max! While the Summer Olympics was on, Rudolph killed a man and had 111 people injured by planting a bomb in Atlanta on the Centennial Olympic Park. This was in protest against abortions being allowed in America. He made a statement in relation to this attack that said, “Abortion is murder. And when the regime in Washington legalised, sanctioned and legitimized this practice, they forfeited their legitimacy and moral authority to govern.”

He went into hiding for five years. He was living off of the food from people’s bins and bugs that he caught and plants in the Appalachian wilderness. They actually found him when he was looking through the trash in North Carolina. He was arrested and sent to the ADX prison.

Ted Kaczynski

This man was a genius, but he had a hatred towards the government and technology. After leaving his training as a university professor, he went and lived in isolation surviving off of home grown veggies and rabbits.

After working and getting fired from a factory he worked in with his brother, he created his first bomb and sent it over to a professor at Northwestern University. This went off on a security officer and didn’t hurt him majorly. He sent another bomb the following year. He also sent one to an American Airlines flight that failed to go off and another to the president of the airlines that only did minor damage. Investigations went underway to find out who was responsible. Overtime, he sent numerous other bombs causing a few deaths. He then wrote a massive letter to media outlets about the problems with modern society today and threatened to bomb a plane if they didn’t publish it.

His brother recognized Ted’s handwriting in the published article and eventually led authorities to him. He’s spending the rest of his life in prison, currently at the U.S Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility in Colorado.

Terry Nichols

There always seems to be some particular hate that these crazy criminals have, and for Terry Nichols, it was a hate of black people and the government. He seemed like a normal man. He worked a few different jobs as a farmer, a ranch hand, and a real estate agent. He became buddies with Timothy McVeigh in the military when he served a short one-year stint and asked for a discharge and the two plotted against the government. They killed 168 people with an explosive bomb in 1995. They set it off in a truck next to Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in the city of Oklahoma. Terry Nichols turned himself into the authorities not too long after the attack and was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment, while his buddy Timothy McVeigh was captured and given the death sentence. He actually set a Guinness World Record for the amount of life sentences he was charged with. They charged him with 161 life terms of prison at ADX.

Robert Hanssen

Robert Hanssen’s activities have been described by the Department of Justice’s Commission for the Review of FBI Security Programs as “possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.”

Robert grew up in Chicago, Illinois. He had an emotionally abusive father who was a police officer. Robert dabbled in many different work types. He first applied to be a cryptographer, but didn’t make it. He then went to study dentistry, but changed his mind to business and accounting. After quitting a job as an accounting officer, he then joined the police force and then switched to working for the FBI.

Robert was part of the FBI and was selling American Intelligence secrets to the Soviet and Russian intelligence. He managed to keep this up for a period of 22 years and made over $1.4 million and was also paid in diamonds for his spying. He was charged in July 2001 and was sent to prison for 15 life terms. He’s also at the ADX in Florence.

Michael Swango

You never know who you can trust. A psychotic serial killer honestly can come in so many different shapes and forms. Michael Swango was a physician originally from Quincy, Illinois who killed up to sixty innocent people. I’d like to think of him as Dr. Evil. He only admitted to killing four people, but he is linked to numerous other deaths in multiple hospitals over the course of twenty years! How do people like that get away with such atrocious acts for so long? People claim that he might have killed more than sixty; only he really knows. He was caught out when a nurse noticed a patient deteriorating right after Michael injected something into the patient’s IV. He’s also been accused of changing his employment records to hide the fact that he poisoned his colleagues with arsenic and served time in prison in the 80’s. As you might have guessed, this guy is definitely in prison for life, also at the ADX.

Zacarias Moussaoui

Zacarias is a terrorist from France that was accused of being part of the September 11 attacks. In court, he openly admitted to numerous charges. He claimed that he wasn’t involved in the main September 11 attack, but had a great plan of terrorist destruction of his own. This claim was not taken seriously and they attributed him to the main September 11 attacks. He later agreed to all charges put on him. People thought that even in the court room, he showed great contempt for the U.S. by using himself as his own attorney and requesting Al-Qaeda prisoners to witness his proceedings. He almost faced the death penalty, but the jury ended up deciding on life imprisonment without parole. He is quoted as saying when leaving the courtroom, “America, you lost… I won.” How on earth he thinks he won, we can only guess. The judge apparently responded stating that he would “die with a whimper” and “never get a chance to speak again.”

Matthew F. Hale

Matthew was born in 1971 in Illinois. He was already starting to develop strong ideas at the age of twelve years old, reading books on socialism and Hitler and making a group at school based around these ideas. He was later known to start the white supremacist group, the World Church of the Creator. This group “believes that the white race are the creators of all worthwhile civilization. The church believes that a ‘racial holy war’ is necessary to attain a ‘white world’ without Jews and non-whites. To this end, it encourages its members to “populate the lands of this earth with white people exclusively.”

He believed he was the highest priest. He was initially a solicitor, but got barred from practicing law because of his extreme racism. He ended up with a forty-year prison term for organizing the murder of judge Joan Lefkow by an FBI agent. He’s still in prison at present, but is meant to be released in 2037. Scary, knowing that he’s getting released eventually.

Vincent John Basciano

While I don’t condone crime in any shape or form, Vincent Basciano definitely seems like the swaggiest criminal out there. He’s an American mobster, boss of the Bonanno crime family. He had the nickname “Vinny Gorgeous” because of a beauty salon he opened called “Hello Gorgeous.”

They say that even after he had been in prison for four years, when he came to court, he looked immaculately groomed showing off perfect hair like always. He was an illegal gambler and accused of a murder attempt, though due to the jury, he didn’t end up getting convicted for this. Instead, he ended up getting a life sentence of prison after being convicted of murdering Santoro. In Vincent’s defense, Santoro had initially attempted to kidnap his son. Even if he somehow got out of this one, he was also convicted for the organization of the murder of Randolph Pizzolo, making him again suitable for a life sentence in prison.

