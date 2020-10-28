wto-dg:-more-hurdles-for-okonjo-iweala,-as-us-threatens-to-veto-her-emergence

Despite the wide support for her, the United States of America, USA, said it would not support the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance, as the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General, DG.

A report published on Bloomberg revealed US position on the Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.

The Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea, purportedly said U.S. could not support a consensus decision to appoint Okonjo-Iweala.

Shea said the U.S. disagreed with the way in which the process was being carried out, according to sources.

Similarly, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has pushed for South Korea’s candidate, Yoo Myung-hee.

Giving reasons, Lighthizer reportedly said he viewed Okonjo-Iweala as being too close to pro-trade internationalists in Washington like Robert Zoellick, a former USTR who worked with Okonjo-Iweala when he was President of the World Bank.

Recall that all 27 EU governments agreed on Monday in Brussels to support Okonjo-Iweala, over Yoo Myung-hee, of South Korea.

Also, she was expected to be announced the WTO DG on or before November 7.

