wto-dg:-okonjo-iweala’s-abilities-‘unquestionable’,-nigerians-blast-trump

By Nwafor Sunday

United States decision to oppose Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the new World Trade Organisation’s Director-General, WTO DG, has been condemned by Nigerians

Their reactions were properly taken from the social media (Facebook, Twitter), moments U.S opposed Okonjo-Iweala.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer according to Bloomberg, has pushed for Yoo even though Okonjo-Iweala gained American citizenship in 2019.

Sources close to Lighthizer said he views Okonjo-Iweala, as being too close to pro-trade internationalists like Robert Zoellick, a former USTR from the Bush administration who worked with her when he was president of the Washington-based bank.

Moreover, USTR’s office said in a statement that “Minister Yoo is a bona-fide trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade-policy maker.

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade. There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute-settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations. The WTO is badly in need of major reform. It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field.”

Reacting, Nigerians fault their decision, noting that Okonjo-Iweala is an extraordinary lady whose integrity is unimpeachable and ability is unquestionable.

Below are some reactions:

I love Donald Trump and I want him to win the presidential election on November 3rd. I believe he is the best for… Posted by Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Dele Momodu, said on a TV programme this morning, “It is very unfortunate. I don’t know why the US is always opposing Nigeria’s candidates but I believe the other countries will stand up against the bullying of America.

“Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is one of the brightest, not only on the continent but in the world. I look forward to congratulating her as soon as possible.”

So, the US 🇺🇸 is the only country holding the confirmation of Dr. Ngọzi Okonjo Iweala as the DG of WTO. She already has the consensus of 163 countries, just US is left.

Why is the United States really against the confirmation?

— akpa chigozie (@chivertics) October 29, 2020

Can we make @realDonaldTrump trend on the negative side ahead of US elections for objecting the nomination of Okonjo-Iweala.#istrumpracist — Ancient Insights (ENDSARS) (@AdidiaG) October 29, 2020

I think it’s pure politics and not really about her person. She has very close ties with organisations and individuals that don’t see eye to eye with the Trump administration. I think we should find out the groups pulling the strings for Okonjo-Iweala and assess them. — Samuel Oladimeji (@samueloladimeji) October 29, 2020

What gonna be gonna be. Good things never come on a platter of gold. At the end of the drama, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala will emerge as WTO director general. — Frank C. (@destainlessng) October 29, 2020

First it was Akinwumi Adesina, now it is Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. The US really need to stop opposing Nigerians bidding to occupy top offices in international organizations.



Meanwhile the Nigerian govt should give Dr Okonjo the same backing and support they gave Dr Adesina. pic.twitter.com/r8EfqylseK — Symphine (@ofor_peter) October 29, 2020

Should Nigerians continue to support President Trump in the ongoing presidential election after US stood on the way of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in clinging the WTO job? — Law ibenyenwa (@LawIbenyenwa) October 29, 2020