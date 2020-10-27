wto-is-poised-to-pick-first-female-leader

The World Trade Organization is set to pick its first female leader in coming days, offering a fresh start to a body weakened by fights between the U.S. and China at a time of global economic crisis.

Consultations among the WTO’s 164 members were due to end on Tuesday on the choice between former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.

In a selection process that isn’t an outright election, the WTO will say as soon as Wednesday which candidate has won broader backing. That could allow the organization to formally pick its new director-general ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, which is likely to affect global trade tensions.

Competition for the job, which initially drew eight candidates, began when Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo said in May he was stepping down a year early, partly to allow for new leadership ahead of important WTO meetings next year.

Ms. Okonjo-Iweala, who has built broad support in Africa, the European Union and the Caribbean, would be the WTO’s first African leader. Despite holding U.S. citizenship, she hasn’t received backing from the Trump administration.