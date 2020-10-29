wto’s-final-decision-on-okonjo-iweala-for-nov-9

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The next one week will be crucial to the aspiration of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This is because the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for November 9, 2020 for final decision on the election process.

The crucial meeting is the final process where the selected candidate is to get consensus endorsement of all members.

Okonjo-Iweala had won the contest with 104 votes out of 164 in a selection process on Tuesday October 27, 2020.

The result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.

However, the U.S placed a stumbling block to her ascension to the much coveted position by vetoing her nomination.

But in a statement on Thursday, the Federal government said it will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure the former Minister of Finance leads the world body.

The statement signed by spokesman of the Ministry of Affairs, Ferdinand Nwoye, reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the third and final round of the selection process of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was concluded on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.

“The candidate from Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all the 164 Member States of WTO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO.

‘It is important to highlight that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“The Ministry wishes to further inform that a meeting of the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for November 9, 2020 for the final decision on the election process.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is realised.”