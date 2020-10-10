Yinka Rhythmz plans big for more than somebody

Nigerian-USA based musician, Adeyinka Quadri Adeola-Hassan also known as Yinka Rythmz, but better known by the moniker, ‘Omo Mr Somebody’, is set to release his new project, entitled More Than Somebody, an extended play

According to the Rashan Music International recording artiste, the EP, a seven tracker, was initially scheduled to be released on April 25 this year apart of part of the celebration activities for his 20 years on stage and the official launch of his foundation, ‘I’m Somebody Foundation’ but was postponed and rescheduled for November due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

He stated that the visual for the project, which is being shot in major tourist locations in Nigeria, Finland and Washington DC, USA is being directed by the legendary Akin Alabi of Akin Alabi Films, featuring a number of legendary poets, Hip-hop artistes, as well as R&B artistes. It will be released in early 2021.

On the inspiration behind the project, the singer, songwriter, music producer and entertainer said: “Life…my life. The story of my life is despicable…it’s a project that has been long overdue. Struggles, disappointment, divorce, life achievement, purposes and few wins with prospect.”

