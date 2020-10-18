Yolanda Hadid shares tender snap of herself holding her granddaughter’s tiny hand 

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

Yolanda Hadid has thanked her daughter Gigi for making her an ‘Oma.’

The former model, 56, shared a tender photo of herself holding hands with her infant granddaughter, whose tiny fingers tenderly clutched her own.

‘My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..’ Yolanda gushed in the caption.

‘Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it,’ Yolanda said, using the German word for ‘grandma.’

Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn welcomed their first child into the world in September 2020.

The fashion icon announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram, posting a sweet snap of her daughter holding hands with Zayn.

‘Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,’ she gushed.

Announcing the birth on his own Instagram account, Zayn gushed: ‘Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

‘The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.’

Zayn and Gigi are reportedly staying with Gigi’s mother Yolanda at her rural Pennsylvania farmhouse, where they have been staying together for most of the pandemic.

Gigi’s younger sister Bella was also living with them on the farm, but is now back in New York City.

Despite the stresses of the transition to motherhood, things seem to be going well for the catwalk star so far.

‘Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom,’ a source told E! News earlier this month. ‘The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn’t complained and is very elated to be a mom.

‘They feel peaceful staying at [the Hadid farm] for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately.’