YOPROF raises alarm over alleged sharing of money per polling unit in Ondo

A Research and Advocacy Group, Young Ondo Professional Foundation (YOPROF) has urged the people of Ondo State to shun politics of money and vote for their conscience as they decide on who becomes the next Governor of the State tomorrow .

The group, in a statement on Friday evening, said intelligence report available before them shows that the some opposition parties are currently mobilising their ward chairmen with money each to win each polling unit across the 203 wards of the state.

The statement, signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Mr. Oloruntoba Akintan, urged the electorate to shun politics of money and vote for a purposeful leadership and development.

“Remember, when you collect money to vote, you lose your right to demand for dividends of democracy from the government. Please, reject vote-buying democracy in Ondo State”, YOPROF, said