You asked for speech, you got the speech, now you are speechless – Shehu Sani

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have started pouring in, minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians.

Shehu Sani, a senator who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, Thursday reacted to Buhari’s speech, and in a poetic tone opined: “You asked for speech, you got the speech and now you are speechless.”

Of course Nigerians had since the inception of #ENDSARS protests demanded to be spoken to by Mr. President, who deemed it necessary to address them today.

Some of the key points from Buhari’s speech include:

Asking youths to discontinue street protests

Says his administration will not allow anyone disrupt Nigeria’s peace

Says Govt promptness to act misconstrued as weakness

Reaffirms Govt commitment to preserving Nigeria’s unity

Urges Int’l community to get their facts right before making hasty pronouncements

Lists his achievements and plans

If you don’t understand what Baba said you must have mistakenly press the Swahili or Spanish button. One of my Boys is just angry I disrupted his Nickelodeon.”

