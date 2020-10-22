You asked for speech, you got the speech, now you are speechless – Shehu Sani

By Nwafor Sunday
Reactions have started pouring in, minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians.
Shehu Sani, a senator who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, Thursday reacted to Buhari’s speech, and in a poetic tone opined: “You asked for speech, you got the speech and now you are speechless.”
Of course Nigerians had since the inception of #ENDSARS protests demanded to be spoken to by Mr. President, who deemed it necessary to address them today.
Some of the key points from Buhari’s speech include:
Asking youths to discontinue street protests
Says his administration will not allow anyone disrupt Nigeria’s peace
Says Govt promptness to act misconstrued as weakness
Reaffirms Govt commitment to preserving Nigeria’s unity
Urges Int’l community to get their facts right before making hasty pronouncements
Lists his achievements and plans
Having listened to him speak on a national television, Sani said: “You asked for speech, you got the speech and now you are speechless.”
If you don’t understand what Baba said you must have mistakenly press the Swahili or Spanish button. One of my Boys is just angry I disrupted his Nickelodeon.”
