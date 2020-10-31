you-must-eschew-cultism,-other-vices-to-graduate-―-provost

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The Acting Provost, College of Education, Nsukka, Dr Okwudili Nwosu, yesterday, cautioned the 118 students who were matriculated into the College to shun cultism and other vices capable of endangering their lives in order to graduate from the institution.

The provost while restating the zero-tolerance stance of the College for cultism, enjoined students who may have identified with such clandestine societies before seeking admission into the institution to renounce their membership to avoid rustication.

While congratulating the new students on their successful admission during the 13th matriculation ceremony of the College at its Army Barracks main campus in Nsukka, he urged them to remain conscious of their academic responsibilities and the expectations of their parents by being studious.

The don equally enjoined the students to leverage on the presence of a modern cyber cafe, E-library and the ultramodern campus-wide Internet network for academic researches, adding that the management has provided a conducive learning environment to enable the students compete favourably with their peers nationally and internationally.

He also noted that all the academic activities would be run with strict observance to all safety protocols geared towards checking the spread of coronavirus.

He said “You must shun the membership of all forms of clandestine societies and cults because the College of Education, Nsukka has a zero-tolerance policy on cultism and other related vices such as examination malpractice, rioting and violence, prostitution and indecent dressing, sorting of lecturers in cash, kind or both, truancy, drug addiction and drunkenness.

Those of you who joined these cults before seeking admission are advised in their best interest to renounce such memberships, because any student associated with cultism will be expelled, and thereafter, handed over to the police for prosecution.”

One of the matriculating students, Chibuike Eze, of Ede Oballa Campus of the College, expressed joy for his admission into the college, describing the feat as a great privilege.

Eze, a student of English Department who said that “the peer-group influence is not easy to overcome,” however, pledged to obey all the regulations in the institution and equally shun other vices capable of violating his future.

Another matriculant, Blessing Ojile of the Integrated Science/Computer Education, equally pledged to be a good student of the school by eschewing all forms of vices.

Vanguard