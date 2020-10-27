you-won’t-be-displaced,-lagos-govt-assures-makoko-residents

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The Lagos State Government has assured Makoko residents that they would not be evicted in the bid to regenerate the sprawling waterfront community which covers Mainland and Somolu local government areas.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, gave the assurance when he received the residents who were led on an advocacy mission by the Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI).

He said the current administration in the state had never been in support of displacing residents from their homes, even as it has become imperative to upgrade slums.

According to him, the adminstration places high importance on the citizens, whom he says remain central to the devel opmental efforts of the state government, as encapsulated in the THEMES Agenda.

Salako stated further that to guide the development of the axis, the state had developed an Action Area Plan, covering Oko-baba and Makoko, among others, while the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency(LASURA) had declared and adopted Makoko as an Urban Regeneration Area, alongside 10 others.

He assured that the government would engage the people towards ensuring that proposals to redevelop the community had input from its members.

The General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Ms Ajibike Shomade, has urged members of the community to ensure that their plans for its development of complemented government proposals.

The Executive Director of the Justice and Empowerment Initiatives, Morgan Chapman, praised the Lagos State Government and solicited community participation towards redeveloping Makoko.

The Baale of Makoko, Chief Yusuf Kumayo, expressed satisfaction with the resolve of the state and pledged the cooperation of his community with the government.