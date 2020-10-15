Your approach has redefined governance, Alaafin tells Makinde

Seyi Makinde

• Oyo govt grants semi-autonomy to four hospitals



• Awards N8.7 billion Saki-Ogboro-Igboho road

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has described Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, as a practical politician, who has used a leadership position to redefine governance in the state.

The monarch said this on Tuesday when he hosted the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier, in his palace.

Oba Adeyemi said Makinde had succeeded in fulfilling many of the promises made during the electioneering period on free education, health, urbanisation, agricultural promotion, among others.

Besides, he commended the state administration’s efforts at turning around the tourism sector by partnering with international and local interests so as to create wealth and employment for the youths.

Pasquier, while appreciating Oba Adeyemi for maintaining the pride of Africans abroad and at home in the Yoruba culture, said France was working towards co-operation with the state to boost partnership in research in archaeology, social sciences, humanities, education, and promotion of culture and tourism.

MEANWHILE, the Oyo State government, yesterday, disclosed that it had granted semi-autonomy to four state-owned hospitals to promote the effectiveness of secondary healthcare delivery in the state.

It also said that it had awarded the construction of 43 kilometres Saki-Ogboro to Igboho Road for N8.7 billion.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, who disclosed this to journalists, said the four hospitals would serve as a pilot scheme towards strengthening of healthcare services in the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, said the state executive council had approved N312.2 million for re-installation of 28 standard boreholes



across the state.