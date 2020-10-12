Youths, BBN and #EndSARS

Sanya Oni

Just as one would imagine, Nigerians have said all that needs to be said about the just-ended reality show BigBrotherNaija. Merely by the wave of denunciation that trailed the programme from take-off to the final moments when the Grand Prize of N85 million was awarded the winner; not least the cash rain that has attended its aftermath and the media blitz it spawned; one would be tempted to reduce everything about the show to the Achebean Trouble with Nigeria.

Now, if one understood the subtle angst underlying a show in which young adults will be locked up in a closet under the eagle eye of a roving camera and all the temptations that came with it for mere lucre; certainly not the sanctimoniousness and hypocrisy of a few moral policemen in our midst who not only seek to determine what is right and pure but will seek to rain the fury of Armageddon on contrarians. Here is a country where millions of youths are idle with nary a prospect of getting their hands dirty on productive or even rewarding work; yet that hypocritical segment would descend on the few considered ‘eccentric’ merely for the crime of daring to live out their passions!

It is not exactly that one does not see the point of those who would rather use the barometer of Big Brother Nigeria to measure all that is wrong with our youths. Once upon a time, a certain Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ojeifo of the Archdiocese of Abuja had asked of the BBN: “What values are we transmitting to youths today, in a society where immorality and stupidity are rewarded with big prizes?

“We cannot continue to nurture a society that places a premium on iniquitous shows such as BBNaija and expect to groom a generation of cultured, disciplined and morally upright leaders…The promoters of this immoral show must ask themselves what they intend to make out of it; they must ask themselves what values and morals they are projecting to the larger Nigerian society.

That was during the 2017 edition. Three years on, the debate of continues. And so, has interest in the shown by those who would ordinarily been indifferent. If in doubt, ask the ordinary market woman or the cobbler next door about a certain Laycon, they will most likely regale you with a story of a boy made good by Providence; if you care to stay attentive and long enough, you’ll probably hear muffled supplications about some miracles which they hope will hopefully berth in their corners too!

But then, the same moral arguments may well apply to the world of beauty pageants, the Nollywood and not least the growing counter-culture of expression and protests through music and the arts. As in these cases, the real problem, as it appears, is the penchant to hold on to a past that has long faded like Grandma’s Kente cloth. While like every Nigerian, one often worries about the terrible choices our youths are called to make in a society the keeps pressing them to the margins, the irony is that we can’t even seem to find some accommodation for that segment that dares to be different in their own different ways.

Today, if there are some Nigerians still claiming to be unaware of a certain Naira Marley, it seems most unlikely that they would not have come across a tribe called Marlians! So potent is the force of the movement that their chief priests’ signature tune – T’esu mole – alongside its gyrations are rendered in our sacred religious enclaves!

Pornography. Immorality. Alcoholism. Nudity. These are familiar labels that have been used to describe the show. And these tags from people who, probably like me, never bothered to watch the show. Reminds me of a story of a priest who ran into a young woman in the course of a journey. At a point, the duo got to a stream of fast flowing water. The lady, obviously scared at the possibility of being swept off by the angry torrent turned to the priest for help. And what did the priest do? Off he simply went, muttering that he, as a man of the cloth, could not be expected to touch an unclean thing! A few minutes later, another stranger who was probably too much in a hurry to cross would be approached by the lady, and almost without thinking, the man pulled her skirt up to keep it from getting wet, after which he carried her on his back across, and moved on. Meanwhile, the priest from a safe distance watched not without some unimaginable thoughts swirling in his minds even long after the good Samaritan had departed!

Now, let’s take a look at the array of the BBN 2020 contestants. The youngest of them, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson is 22; her bio describes her as an entrepreneur. The oldest, Timmy Sinclair “Trikytee” described as creative artist and storyteller is 35. Then of course is Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe, the ultimate winner who is 26 and is a singer and rapper. Far from being in the teeny club, these are largely full-formed adults who already had some things going for them. None made pretences about who they are or even the values they represent – very much unlike many of the hypocritical mob. In any case, the contestants made clear that the show was for them a launch-pad for bigger careers in show business.

No matter how objectionable some might find shows like the BBN, there will always be places for such in every society. That is what globalization and technology has brought. Moreover, it is in the very nature of capitalism. What responsible government’s do is regulate the content – which in this case – has been done with the tag ‘adult’. And then, being on the DSTV bouquet means that those not so inclined to the show could hit on the remote-control button. The same thing with the uproar about the reward system under which a so-called idle, unproductive spell of 70 days in a madhouse will yield a cool N85 million for the winner. It’s the way the world is wired. It’s the reason why Nobel laurates are not on the Forbes list; the same reason why our egg-heads are never in contention for creativity! I guess this is where those accusing Dapo Abiodun of misplaced priority miss the point. The fact that one is given high recognition isn’t the reason the other came short. Much as I would concede that such gestures reflect a society’s choices of priorities, it must come with the understanding that the terrains are worlds apart!

And now my final point about Nigerian youths. Thanks to the #EndSARS protests – we are probably on to Nigeria’s Spring of Discontent. For the youths, it appears to be the moment of their arrival – a testament to their desire to get their voices heard. Only those who fail to the read the signs correctly will deny the reality of the raging fire.